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'I had always dreamed of Juventus' - Leonardo Bonucci reveals how he rejected Pep Guardiola and Manchester City
Guardiola's pursuit of Bonucci
Speaking to the World Soccer Agency, via Sport Mediaset, Bonucci detailed how close he came to a massive Premier League switch. He was a prime target for Guardiola, who admired his exceptional ability to play out from the back. Bonucci explained the immense pressure and flattery he felt during the 2016 European Championship.
He stated: "For my style of football, the coach who is best suited and most appreciates playing out from the back is Guardiola. So he courted me for many weeks, and let me tell you, being courted by Guardiola is not like any other experience. You really do start to wobble, and it was tough taking place during the Euros, where I had to be concentrated, but even during the tournament there were some discussions."
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A painful decision to make
Despite the strong allure of Manchester City, who have become a dominant force in England, Bonucci could not easily sever his deep emotional ties with Juventus. Bonucci had already reached the Champions League final with the club and felt a profound connection to the Italian giants. He confessed: "As far as I was concerned, the idea of leaving Juventus made my heart ache. Some days I’d say to myself, oh wonderful, the Premier League and Guardiola, but then the day after I remembered that I had always dreamed of Juventus."
Family priorities and staying in Turin
Beyond his loyalty to Juventus, Bonucci faced a difficult personal situation. His two-year-old son, Matteo, was diagnosed with a serious illness, which heavily influenced his decision to remain in Italy.
He added: "After the Euros, I spoke to Juve. Matteo’s illness and the fact I didn’t feel 100 per cent about leaving Juve, especially as the club told me that I would not be sold even if an incredible offer came in, made it a normal decision to stay. Working with Guardiola would’ve allowed me to have even greater experience, technically and tactically."
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What is next for Bonucci?
Having retired from professional football in 2024, Bonucci has now transitioned into a coaching role. He currently forms part of Roberto Mancini’s backroom staff for the Italy national team. Looking forward, Bonucci will help guide the squad as they prepare for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium, Turkiye, and France, continuing his long-standing dedication to his country.
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