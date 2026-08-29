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'Not all about Champions League' - Alvaro Morata explains shock Leganes loan move from Cesc Fabregas' Como
Striker seals surprise switch
The 33-year-old forward's switch to the Estadio Ontime Butarque was confirmed on Friday after agreeing to a loan deal until the end of the season. The agreement with Como includes an option to buy, even though the player remains contracted in Italy until June 2029. The former Spain international's arrival provides a massive attacking boost for Ruben Albes' side as they navigate the demanding second tier.
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Pardo praises bold ambition
Leganes director of football Andres Pardo proudly welcomed the experienced striker before Morata expressed his gratitude to the club's hierarchy. Opening the presentation ceremony at the stadium, Pardo explained: "I could say so many things today. It's a pleasure to have Alvaro here.
"We've had some fun chatting on the phone over the past few weeks. There's no need to go into his career in detail. He's played for some of Europe's top teams, is one of the most highly valued players in terms of transfer fees, and every club in Europe considered him to be the best.
"We're very proud of him. He's made a brave decision; he had offers from loads of clubs, but it's his courage that's made all the difference. On that first call, he had that look of excitement in his eyes and the courage to play in the Second Division."
Responding to the warm reception, Morata said: "I wanted to thank Eduardo and Andres for all your support. That's the most important thing. I'm quite sentimental by nature and, although there are plenty of jokes about my career, I always try to go where I feel most valued. Thanks to the club and the owners, who have made a significant effort to bring me here."
Project convinces seasoned striker
A player with a cumulative career transfer fee of €229m, Morata is expected to adapt swiftly having previously scored 12 goals in the Segunda Division for Real Madrid Castilla in 2012-13. The forward stressed that his decision to drop down a division was driven by total belief in the club's vision and their push for La Liga promotion.
Explaining his decision to sign, Morata added: "Convincing. They believed in me and I believed in the project; there was no need to persuade me. It was an easy decision. In life, it's not all about playing in the Champions League or winning trophies.
"I've come through some difficult years in which I've faced many personal challenges. I've had to fight against a lot of criticism, and signing for Leganes makes me feel like I did on my first day - like a young lad signing for his first club. It's nice not to focus on the league tier or any other factors.
"I'm at home here, and that was the hardest part. I could have gone somewhere with fewer footballing demands; the Segunda Division is sometimes more demanding than the Primera. I'm here to help in every way, and I think the coming years for Leganes are going to be fantastic."
Regarding the buy-out clause, he insisted: "I'd really like to stay here. You get a feel for things quickly, and my first impressions have made me really keen to come back tomorrow. I hope the results go our way; I can promise that I'll give it my all to meet our targets. Fighting for promotion to the First Division is also a historic achievement."
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Promotion push gathers pace
Leganes could hand an immediate debut to their marquee signing when they host Eldense this weekend to protect their top-five standing. Albes' men are targeting a second win of the campaign to underline their promotion credentials for a return to the top flight. Morata's dressing-room pedigree should provide crucial stability before the domestic calendar halts for the autumn international break.
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