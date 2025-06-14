Revealed: Alvaro Morata considered faking injury to get out of playing at Euro 2024 for Spain amid 'self-destructive' mental health struggles
Alvaro Morata has revealed he considered faking an injury to get out of playing at Euro 2024 for Spain amid "self-destructive" mental health problems.
- Morata felt "depressed" and "mentally broken"
- Striker was under continuous scrutiny in Spain
- Did not want to travel with La Roja for Euro 2024