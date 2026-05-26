Alphonso Davies' World Cup dream still alive despite injured Bayern Munich star being ruled out of opening Group B clash

Davies remains one of Canada’s most influential players, with 58 caps and 15 international goals to his name. His pace, attacking threat and experience are considered central to Canada's hopes of making a deep run at a World Cup they are co-hosting alongside the United States and Mexico.

"Bayern has put him through certain protocols that they can do in Germany that they can't do in North America," Marsch added. "So that's one of the reasons why he stayed in Germany, because we think they have some advanced techniques in terms of the treatments that he can get, so we think that that's been good. They also are very supportive, and they want to see him play in the World Cup. I think that they understand that supporting their players for both club and country is important."

"Alfonso will be here on the 31st in Edmonton. So we spoke with Bayern and thought that the best thing for him was to continue his initial recovery treatment until the 28th, then we're giving him a few days to get away, and then he'll be joining us the 31st and we'll pick up his rehab from there, and try to put him in a position to physically succeed and to be part of our team."