AFP
Alphadjo Cisse smashes long-standing Italian record with sensational AC Milan hat-trick
Historic night for Cisse in Austria
Cisse etched his name into European football history during Milan's emphatic 4-0 victory over Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday. The 19-year-old star stole the headlines with a sensational performance to lead his side to a decisive away win.
At 19 years and 358 days old, Cisse became the youngest Italian player ever to score a hat-trick in a major European competition. His record-breaking display guided Ruben Amorim's side to a crucial victory as they rebounded from an opening-round 2-0 loss against Benfica at San Siro.
- AFP
Breaking records and matching club legends
Cisse surpassed Giancarlo Danova, who held the record for over six decades after scoring three goals for Milan against Olympiacos at 20 years and 309 days in September 1959. Cisse also became the first Rossonerri player to net a European hat-trick since Filippo Inzaghi's treble against Deportivo La Coruña in September 2002.
The young Italian opened the scoring with an early header before doubling his tally from close range late in the first half. He completed his historic night shortly after the interval with a sharp right-footed strike.
"I'm really pleased with this hat-trick, and with the win too," Cissé said after his milestone display. "I'm very pleased and I'll definitely carry this form into the next match."
Continuing a remarkable breakout campaign
The performance caps off an impressive start to life at Milan for the attacking midfielder. After signing in February, Cisse spent time on loan at second-tier outfit Catanzaro before officially linking up with his new team-mates this summer.
He has already established himself in the first team, scoring twice in five Serie A appearances so far this season. The youngster also demonstrated his credentials on the international stage by scoring for Italy's under-21s against Armenia earlier this month.
- AFP
Building momentum for upcoming challenges
Cisse will now look to carry his fine goalscoring form directly into Milan's upcoming fixtures across domestic and continental competitions. His rapid rise gives head coach Amorim a potent attacking weapon as the club seeks to build momentum.
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