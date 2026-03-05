Ally Sentnor takes another big step forward as Alyssa Thompson’s pace devastates - Winners and losers from the USWNT's win over rivals Canada

Canada offered far more resistance against the USWNT on Wednesday than they did the last time these rivals met in 2025, when the Americans cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win. This time, the familiar regional foes lined up with a similar blueprint: experienced leadership anchoring the middle of the pitch, with younger, more dynamic pieces stretching the game out wide.

For long stretches, Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan kept her side alive with a standout performance between the posts. But while Sheridan delivered time and again, Canada struggled to generate much attacking rhythm and repeatedly looked vulnerable defending U.S. set pieces.

To the Americans’ credit, they grew into the game. After a relatively measured first half, the USWNT emerged from the break looking sharper and more purposeful, making subtle adjustments that helped them find space against Canada’s press and compact defensive shape.

The breakthrough soon followed. With the teams largely unchanged after halftime, it was the U.S. that seized control of the tempo - and Ally Sentnor who provided the decisive moment.

Sentnor, alongside fellow forward Alyssa Thompson, consistently threatened to stretch Canada’s back line. And when the opening finally appeared, the young attacker pounced, capitalizing on defensive hesitation that ultimately gave the Americans just enough space to claim the night’s only goal.

looks at all of that and more as it breaks down the Winners and Losers from ScottsMiracle-Gro Field...