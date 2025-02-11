All Blacks take action against Sir Jim Ratcliffe! Man Utd part owner and INEOS sued by New Zealand Rugby for alleged breach of sponsorship deal
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has reportedly initiated legal proceedings against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS after an alleged sponsorship agreement breach.
- INEOS signed a six-year deal with NZR in 2021
- It was valued at NZ$8 million (£3.65 million) per year
- NZR claim that INEOS has defaulted in 2025