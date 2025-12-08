Getty Images
'Consequence of what he did' - Alisson reveals he's not spoken to Mohamed Salah and admits 'it's not an easy situation'
Salah experiencing difficult 2025-26 season
After years of consistency in terms of scoring goals and breaking multiple records for Liverpool, Salah has experienced a sudden dip in form in the 2025-26 campaign. So far this season, Salah has scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 matches across all competitions.
His dip in form prompted Arne Slot to drop the star winger from the Reds' starting lineup in their last three Premier League fixture. The experienced attacker remained silent and waited patiently for his opportunity until the Leeds United clash. After being left out as an unused substitute in yet another game, Salah burst out in front of the media as he said: "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.
"Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."
Alisson reveals he has not spoken to Salah since Saturday
Speaking about the incident, Reds' star goalkeeper Alisson said: "This isn't a situation that makes us happy. On a personal level we all love Mo and he's a hugely important player for the team. He is a wonderful human being and a spectacular footballer. He has been very important for the club and has produced some incredible numbers. He's won everything there is to win in his career. The situation isn't nice. We were a little bit caught by surprise but we know it's a personal situation, so we are leaving it to him and the club. It doesn't matter what we think.
"What we want is for him and the club to reach an agreement which is in the best interests of him, the club and all of the playing staff. As for tomorrow night's match, we want to play our best. You can expect a Liverpool side that wants to show the will to win and improve the current situation. Play good football and winning football. It won't be in any way easy, we are well aware Inter are a very good side. We know it's a huge challenge."
Alisson also showed support for Arne Slot, amid talks that the Dutch manager could face the axe, as the Brazilian said: "Of course, yes. The Premier League last season. Before Arne came in, everyone was talking about the huge challenge. It looks like everyone takes for granted what we achieved last season. That should be enough but we believe in his knowledge, his style of playing, that he is capable of helping us to turn around this situation. It's not only about ourselves but that's the situation with the club as well, they trust him. It's not only his responsibility, as a player, I also share it with him. Of course, he's the man responsible for how the team plays, but we are taking the responsibility and are the ones who take action and can change everything. It doesn't make the situation any easier, but we are trying to do that. We have the desire to change the situation and the manager does as well. To get us back on track for the football we were playing last season."
Salah left out of Champions League squad
Following his rant against the club and manager, Liverpool have taken the extreme step of omitting Salah from their travelling squad to Italy for the Champions League fixture against Inter in midweek. The Premier League champions have made clear to their star player that everybody - regardless of their standing at Anfield - must earn their place in the team. Salah will be left to reflect on that stance when his team-mates line up against Inter on Tuesday.
Slot responds to Salah's comments
Reacting for the first time since Salah's outburst, the Dutchman told reporters: "I don't feel that my authority has been undermined. It's not the way I feel it. It's not about me, if my life is difficult, yes or no, that's not very important in a situation like this. It's if it is more difficult for the team and for the club. No one likes us to be in the situation we're in at the moment. First of all, it's difficult to see staff members who work so hard affected by the situation we're in now. Mainly because of the results. I'm the manager, I have to pick a team so to a certain extent I'm important, but my focus is on the team and not on me."
