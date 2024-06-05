Alisha Lehmann shows off her 'beautiful' horse as Aston Villa star returns home after Switzerland duty

InstagramRichard MillsAlisha Lehmann shows off her 'beautiful' horse as Aston Villa star returns home after Switzerland dutyAlisha LehmannSwitzerlandAston Villa WomenWSLAlisha Lehmann was thrilled to return home in her native Switzerland where she was reunited with her "beautiful" horse following international duty.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann represent Swiss in Euro 2025 qualifierAston Villa star returns home to Switzerland Forward reunited with her "beautiful" horseArticle continues below