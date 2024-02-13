Meet Alisha Lehmann's dog - a Pom-Chi named Jacky that has its own private Instagram account with over 6,000 followers

IG:@alishalehmann7Ritabrata BanerjeeMeet Alisha Lehmann's dog - a Pom-Chi named Jacky that has its own private Instagram account with over 6,000 followersAlisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLAlisha Lehmann has created a private Instagram account for her dog - a Pom-Chi named Jacky - that has over 6,000 followers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann's pet dog a Pom-Chi named JackyAdopted the puppy in 2020Has a private Instagram account with 6000 followers