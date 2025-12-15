Toluca confirmed their status as the best team of the year in Liga MX, capturing the Apertura 2025 title and completing a historic back-to-back championship run after surviving a breathtaking penalty shootout against Tigres on Sunday night.

The final was ultimately decided from the spot, with Toluca prevailing 9-8 in a marathon shootout that featured 24 penalties and even saw both goalkeepers miss their attempts. Tigres forward Ángel Correa failed on the decisive kick, opening the door for Alexis Vega - returning after missing the entire Liguilla with injury - to bury the winning penalty and seal the crown for the Diablos Rojos.

Goalkeeper Luis García also played a pivotal role, making multiple saves during the shootout to keep Toluca alive as the tension mounted with each round.

In regulation, Tigres struck first through Fernando Gorriarán in the 14th minute, building on the 1-0 advantage they had secured in the first leg. Toluca responded just before halftime when Brazilian winger Helinho produced a moment of brilliance to level the match and swing momentum back to the hosts.

Early in the second half, Helinho again made his mark, this time as a provider, setting up Paulinho for the 52nd-minute goal that put Toluca ahead on the night and tied the series on aggregate.

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán then took center stage, producing a string of crucial saves in the second half and extra time to keep his team in contention and force penalties, a testament to the resilience of Guido Pizarro’s side.

With the victory, Antonio Mohamed lifted his fifth Liga MX title, further cementing his legacy as one of the most successful managers in league history. The championship also marked Toluca’s ninth title in the short-tournament era, making them the most decorated club since the format was introduced.

A final that had everything - drama, comebacks, missed penalties, and redemption - ended with Toluca once again at the top of Mexican football.