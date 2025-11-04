Alexis MacAllister's father speaks out on 'nice' Real Madrid transfer links & urges Liverpool star to 'do what he thinks best' regarding future

Since his move from Brighton in 2023, Mac Allister has quietly become the heartbeat of Liverpool’s midfield. This prompted Los Blancos to make a move for the Argentine, but financial realities soon hit home as Madrid balked at Liverpool’s €100 million (£88m/$115m) asking price, especially after already splashing out more than €175m (£154m/$201m) in the summer transfer window. The Argentine has three years left on his current contract, and earlier in the campaign, he had addressed the speculation, dismissing it with the maturity that has earned him respect in the dressing room.

Speaking to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, he said: "I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present. No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest. "I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs."

Away from the pitch, Mac Allister spoke about how life in Liverpool has shaped him, both as a footballer and as a person. "I’m a little far away, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city, they are more passionate. The club is like a family. One phrase sums it all up: You’ll never walk alone," he said.