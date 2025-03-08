'Everyone says the same!' - Alexis Mac Allister insists Liverpool are being driven on by promise of winning PL title in front of fans after lifting trophy to silence during pandemic
Alexis Mac Allister says the thought of winning the Premier League title in front of Liverpool's fans is a huge motivator after missing out in 2020.
- Liverpool won 2019/20 Premier League
- Pandemic stopped fans from seeing it
- Mac Allister reveals title drive this season