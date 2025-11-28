AFP
Alexia Putellas refuses to rule out Barcelona exit as Spain icon addresses contract talks with Catalan club
Barca alerted as Putellas contract expire in 2026
For over a decade, Putellas has been the face of Barcelona Femeni, their captain and one of modern football’s most influential stars. Yet, as Spain prepare for another Nations League final, the conversation surrounding her future has intensified. She recently turned down an offer from PSG to stay at the Spanish side, but her long-term future is uncertain.
Speaking to Marcaahead of Spain’s clash with Germany, Putellas remained calm and composed, offering no definitive stance on her next step. “Very well. Happy, content, calm, enjoying the journey and focused on what's next. We have a final ahead of us and two very important matches that could give us a title,” she said.
Putellas is contracted until 2026 with an optional year, yet PSG were prepared to trigger her release clause and could come back in for her. Barcelona want to keep their captain at all costs, but are constrained by the financial pressures that have shaped the club’s recent history.
- AFP
A foreign adventure for Putellas?
Putellas explained in October that she turned down PSG's advances after the club assured her that she remains an integral part of the team, and it is unlikely that situation has changed.
Nevertheless, she refused to rule out playing in another country in the future, adding: “I don't know. There are so many things in life that may or may not be… I've always said that I'll play for Barca as long as the club is interested and I feel I can continue to push myself and give my all every day to be better. That's how I understand what it means to play for Barça. It involves physical and mental exhaustion that leaves you completely worn out by the end of the season, but at the same time, it's like an addiction."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
PSG’s push and Barcelona’s reality
Reports indicate PSG were willing to pay her release clause and offer a substantial salary increase, but could be able to snap her up for free if she doesn't renew her contract. Barcelona, battling financial instability dating back to 2021, simply cannot match such offers. Their priority is sporting continuity, but practical limits loom large.
For Barca, losing Putellas would be a sporting, emotional, and commercial blow. She has helped fire them to a staggering nine Liga F crowns, three Champions League triumphs and three runner-up places and multiple Copa del Rey successees. Her influence reaches beyond the pitch, into attendance records, sponsorship growth and the cultural rise of women’s football in Catalonia.
A move to PSG would instantly transform the French side’s Champions League ambitions and alter the balance of power in Europe.
- Getty Images Sport
Putellas and the road ahead for Barcelona
While speculation swirls, Putellas remains focused on the immediate challenges. Winning titles with Spain and Barcelona, adapting to new tactical demands under Sonia Bermudez, and continuing to reinvent herself as an elite midfielder.
She spoke candidly about the need to evolve: “My daily goals are to improve every day… A footballer must constantly reinvent themselves, or risk stagnation.” She also reflected on the emotional clarity with which she navigates praise and criticism, emphasising her commitment to internal standards rather than external noise.
Beyond football, her foundation Eleven remains a source of passion and pride. As for her future? It remains open, but not unstable. For now, she is focused on the final. The rest will come when it comes and on her terms.
Advertisement