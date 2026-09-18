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Alexander Isak Liverpool 2026-27 goal ForestGetty
Yosua Arya

‘An easy decision’ - Alexander Isak opens up on record-breaking Liverpool move and overcoming injury nightmare

A. Isak
Liverpool
Newcastle United
Premier League

Alexander Isak insists he has no regrets over his British-record move to Liverpool despite a difficult debut campaign at Anfield. After bouncing back from a severe leg break, the Swedish striker has revealed why swapping Newcastle for Merseyside was such a simple choice.

  • A record-breaking Anfield arrival

    Isak has described his blockbuster move to Liverpool as an "easy decision". The 26-year-old swapped Newcastle for Merseyside on transfer deadline day in September 2025 in a massive statement of intent.

    His arrival commanded a British-record transfer fee of £125 million, placing huge expectations on his shoulders. However, his highly anticipated debut season at Anfield did not go exactly to plan.

    Isak initially struggled for form in a red shirt, managing just three league goals. A severe leg break then sidelined the Sweden international from December until April, heavily disrupting his first year under the Anfield lights.

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  • Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    No regrets over Merseyside move

    Despite his early struggles and a lengthy spell in the treatment room, the forward insists he never doubted his choice. Asked if he ever regretted the high-profile transfer last season, Isak was completely adamant in his response.

    "No, never. I would never think like that," he told BBC Sport's The Football Interview. "[Liverpool] is a massive club, and everything about the club made it pretty clear. And the club's ambition and the club's will to get me in as well. It was a big part of it."

  • Broken promises at St James' Park

    The build-up to Isak's record-breaking transfer was far from straightforward. The striker missed Newcastle's pre-season preparations entirely amidst intense speculation surrounding his club future.

    Instead, he spent time training at his former club Real Sociedad to maintain his fitness. Isak revealed that promises made to him during his time at St James' Park had been "broken", ultimately paving the way for his lucrative switch to Liverpool.

    Reflecting on his lengthy rehabilitation from the leg break, he said: "[The leg break] was tough. Anyone who had a long injury would know. But on the other hand, when you're in a good place and when you feel good, you don't really tend to look back because it doesn't really benefit you."

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  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Firing on all cylinders again

    Isak is now reaping the rewards of his hard work behind the scenes. Fully fit and firing once again, he has made a blistering start to the new Premier League campaign.

    In just four league matches this season, the Swedish marksman has already netted three times. That impressive tally matches his entire league output from his injury-ravaged debut year, proving he has put his early struggles firmly behind him.

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