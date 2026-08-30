'We need to be better' – Alexander Isak demands improvement from Liverpool as the winless start to the Andoni Iraola era continues

Isak has voiced his concerns following a dramatic afternoon at Anfield, wherethe Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with Forest on Saturday. While the hosts displayed plenty of character to rescue a point late in the game, the Swedish international was quick to point out that fighting spirit alone will not be sufficient to achieve the club's lofty ambitions this season. The result leaves Liverpool searching for their first league victory under Iraola, a slow start that is beginning to put pressure on the tactical transition occurring on Merseyside.

Isak was candid about the team's current shortcomings, particularly their inability to maintain control once they have clawed their way back into a match. "I think there's no problem in fighting spirit and never giving up. I think we showed that last week as well. Obviously we started the game pretty bad today as well. When we gained momentum by scoring a goal, that's where we need to be better, I think, because again today we conceded quite quickly after that," Isal told TNT Sports.