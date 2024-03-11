Jeremy Doku Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Manchester CityGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'You think it's just me?' - Alexis Mac Allister gives furious response to Jeremy Doku tackle question as Liverpool star insists referee Michael Oliver missed 'clear penalty' in thrilling draw with Man City

LiverpoolAlexis Mac AllisterLiverpool vs Manchester CityManchester CityPremier LeagueJeremy Doku

Alexis Mac Allister was left furious when asked about Jeremy Doku's challenge as he insisted it was a "clear penalty".

  • Mac Allister furious after being asked about Doku's foul
  • Claimed it was a 'clear penalty'
  • Liverpool held Man City to a 2-2 draw

