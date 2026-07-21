Alex Baena becomes first player EVER to achieve incredible feat after Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina

Following Spain’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, Baena has officially "completed" international football at the age of just 25.

By lifting the famous trophy in New Jersey, the creative midfielder became the first player in history to win a continental championship, an Olympic gold medal, and the FIFA World Cup in consecutive years.

Baena’s journey to this historic moment started during Euro 2024, where he was a member of the squad that defeated England in the final. Just weeks later, he travelled to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, starring for the national team and scoring a crucial goal in the 5-3 final victory over hosts France.