'We ruined their big celebration!' – Alessandro Bastoni sends fierce warning after Italy silence Paris

Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni scored his second goal in two UEFA Nations League matches to secure a 1-1 draw against France in Paris. The Inter centre-back cancelled out Michael Olise's opener, making a memorable return to the national team after his lengthy absence following a red card in the World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bastoni previously netted in Italy's 4-1 victory over Turkiye before producing another decisive finish at the Stade de France.

His strike made him the leading goalscorer in Roberto Mancini's second tenure as head coach.