Alejandro Garnacho responds to accusation he 'ignored' Lionel Messi in Copa America final as Argentina & Man Utd winger is labelled a 'proper Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy'
“Cristiano Ronaldo fan boy” Alejandro Garnacho has responded to the accusation that he “ignored” Lionel Messi during the Copa America final.
- Red Devils forward on the bench for Copa clash
- Joined by iconic team-mate after unfortunate injury
- Little interaction during the game but celebrated together