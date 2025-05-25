Alejandro Garnacho's last match?! Man Utd star's girlfriend confirms summer transfer with Instagram post as Napoli plot plan to unite winger with Kevin De Bruyne
Alejandro Garnacho's girlfriend Eva Garcia dropped a major hint on social media that the Argentine is leaving Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Garnacho's girlfriend dropped a hint on Man Utd future
- Claimed the match against Aston Villa is his 'last'
- Napoli eyeing move for Argentine winger