Alejandro Garnacho offered way out of £40m Chelsea nightmare! Details of Aston Villa’s transfer bid for ex-Man Utd winger revealed

Aston Villa are in advanced talks to secure the signing of Garnacho, offering the 21-year-old a much-needed escape from his current struggles at Chelsea. The Birmingham-based club have moved swiftly to negotiate a deal that would see the winger arrive at Villa Park initially on loan, though the agreement is expected to include a potential obligation to buy. BBC Reports suggest that Aston Villa sent official bid to Chelsea for Garnacho

The Blues made the winger available for sale at a valuation of approximately £43 million ($58m) last month, just a year after his arrival in London. Despite the significant investment, Chelsea are now open to a structured exit that facilitates his departure.

This strategic move coincides with Chelsea agreeing a record-breaking £117 million ($157m) fee to sign Morgan Rogers from Villa, illustrating the complex transfer web currently connecting the two Premier League sides.



