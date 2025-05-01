Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Didn't know what day it was!' - Alan Shearer rips Arsenal apart for sluggish start to PSG loss but thinks he knows exactly what Gunners need to do to save themselves in Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain vs ArsenalParis Saint-GermainArsenalChampions LeaguePremier LeagueA. Shearer

Legendary Premier League forward Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shearer spoke his mind on Arsenal's first leg loss to PSG
  • Provided a scathing assessment of Gunners' display
  • Explained how Mikel Arteta's side can turn the tie around
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match