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Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker left 'stunned' by Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly’s 'remarkable' England transformation
Lewis-Skelly finds his form again
Lewis-Skelly has caught the attention of English football legends Shearer and Lineker after an impressive start to the new season. The 20-year-old Arsenal star has thrived for both his club and the England national team. Lewis-Skelly initially broke into the Arsenal first team two seasons ago as a promising teenager. He helped Mikel Arteta's side secure the Premier League title last season, but he ultimately struggled for consistent playing time.
Riccardo Calafiori quickly established himself as the preferred left-back at the Emirates, pushing the academy graduate down the pecking order. This lack of minutes proved costly, leading the youngster to miss out on a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.
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Legends praise a remarkable midfield transition
Determined to bounce back, Lewis-Skelly has reinvented himself in the opening weeks of the current campaign. He moved away from the defence and returned to his favoured position in central midfield.
His performances have not gone unnoticed by former England forwards Shearer and Lineker. Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer expressed his admiration for the Arsenal youngster's rapid development.
"I know he played in midfield last season but his rise this season to go into Arsenal and into England’s midfield has been remarkable," Shearer said.
Stepping up against the world champions
Lewis-Skelly showcased his midfield abilities during England's Nations League opener at Wembley. Tuchel trusted the Arsenal man to start alongside Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham in the centre of the pitch. Although England suffered a 3-2 defeat against Spain, the young midfielder delivered a standout performance. Lineker noted the immense pressure placed on the youngster in such a high-stakes fixture.
"It has [been remarkable]," Lineker stated. "It’s funny because you’ve got Nico O’Reilly who is really a midfield player turned left-back and you’ve got Lewis-Skelly who is a full-back and seems to have turned into a midfield player.
"Obviously when they grow up nowadays they kind of play everywhere, all these positions, so it’s really good for them. But they’re two exceptional footballers. I think he’s done really well in that midfield role filling the boots of Declan Rice.
"Big responsibility against Spain, especially when you’ve got one of the midfielders, Jude Bellingham, who is primarily in forward positions. I thought both Lewis-Skelly and Elliot Anderson in there were exceptional."
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Seeking another start against the Czech Republic
Lewis-Skelly will now hope to maintain his starting spot in the national team. England return to Nations League action when they face the Czech Republic on Tuesday, providing the Arsenal midfielder with another valuable opportunity to shine.
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