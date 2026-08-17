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Alan Pardew claims Arsenal look 'head and shoulders' above Premier League rivals after Community Shield triumph
Silverware showdown sparks optimism
The Gunners delivered an utterly dominant display to brush aside Enzo Maresca's City with a comprehensive 3-0 victory, clinching the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. Riccardo Calafiori's lightning opener just 23 seconds into the contest set the tone, before strikes from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, both set up by debutant Christos Tzolis, put the game firmly out of reach. The triumph secured an 18th Community Shield title in the north London outfit's illustrious history.
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Midfield marquee earns praise
The emphatic win was also illuminated by an assured debut from Bruno Guimaraes, who immediately justified his £75m transfer fee in the heart of midfield. Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Pardew was effusive in his praise during an appearance on talkSPORT: "It's an outstanding signing. What you've got is a player who knows the Premier League, is top, top end of the Premier League in terms of a creative midfield player and he can dig in when needed."
Beyond the new arrivals, Pardew highlighted that dressing-room stability and tactical continuity give the Gunners a distinct edge over rivals undergoing managerial transitions. He added: "There was one word being used, continuity… all the other clubs haven't got that, they've got new managers, so that is going to be a really big plus for Arteta this year.
"I wouldn't say he's got a free run at it as it's always difficult to win the Premier League, especially back-to-back, and Arsenal are going to try and do that. It's going to be a tough season but at the moment you have to say wow, they look head and shoulders [above the rest] at the moment."
Pundit anticipates further additions
Having tasted title success, Arsenal appear well placed to build on their momentum and could yet dip back into the market for another marquee addition before the deadline, despite missing out on Vinicius Junior after his recent contract extension with Real Madrid.
Pardew believes the psychological lift of being champions changes the entire dynamic around the club: "When you've won the title, it's a different confidence and it's a different thing. Those players have all got the gold medal in the locker and now they've brought in a top, top midfield player to add to that, and maybe another big star to come as well. I think that's where the key is: who is this next player going to be for Arsenal? Because he could take them to a level where they win the league with a bit to spare."
Assessing the contrast between the two sides on Sunday, he added: "At the moment, the jury is way, way out on a Community Shield performance, but they've come back, they look mentally strong and they were much more at it today than Manchester City. Manchester City looked like they were just getting through it, it's perhaps not where their focus is, and Arsenal were the complete opposite. That showed."
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Emirates curtain-raiser approaches fast
Arsenal quickly turn their attention to their Premier League title defence as they host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night. Arteta's side will be determined to carry this winning momentum into their opener to secure maximum points before the demands of domestic and European schedules take hold. High confidence and the seamless adaptation of their summer signings provide an ideal platform to spearhead another charge at the summit of English football.
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