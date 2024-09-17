Al-Nassr players 'afraid' of inviting Cristiano Ronaldo's wrath as ex-Man Utd team-mate Alex Telles reveals tense canteen atmosphere at Saudi club following summer exit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a feared figure among Al-Nassr players as Alex Telles revealed a tense canteen atmosphere over desserts at the Saudi club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo follows a strict diet
- His fitness regime is hailed by many
- Al-Nassr players trying to take a leaf out of his book