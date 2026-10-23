Al Nassr player ratings vs Al-Faisaly: Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelo Gabriel ensure victory in Majmaah

Al Nassr demonstrated their tactical superiority at the Majmaah Sports City, navigating a potentially tricky fixture with a professional 3-1 victory. The visitors wasted no time asserting their dominance, as Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the fourth minute following a precise setup by Sadio Mane.

While Al Nassr controlled the rhythm for the remainder of the first half, they were wary of Al-Faisaly’s transitions, leading to a disciplined but somewhat cautious 1-0 lead at the interval.

The second half saw Al Nassr increase the intensity, with Ronaldo doubling the advantage just four minutes after the restart thanks to a Joao Felix assist. A lapse in concentration allowed Theo Bongonda to pull one back for Al-Faisaly in the 66th minute, briefly threatening the visitors' control.

However, the introduction of fresh legs paid dividends as Gabriel struck in the 79th minute to restore the two-goal cushion, ensuring Al Nassr walked away with all three points and maintained their pressure at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Al Nassr's players from Majmaah Sports City...