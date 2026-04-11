Al Ahly are eyeing an Algerian deal

Al Ahly is set to bolster its squad this summer as the Egyptian giants aim to reclaim domestic supremacy and maintain their continental ambitions.

Al Ahly’s first team now prepare for a crucial match today, Saturday, against Smouha at Cairo International Stadium, in the second round of the Egyptian Premier League’s title-deciding phase.

The Red Giants are hungry for all three points after their 1–1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra in the opening round failed to meet supporters’ expectations.

Al Ahly currently sit third in the league table with 40 points, while Smouha are sixth on 31 points, making the outcome crucial in the race for the top spots.

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever

Bayern Munich have been hit by a major blow, losing a star player ahead of their Real Madrid clash.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernández has cooled Madrid’s hopes, with his agent now resolving the transfer row with Chelsea.

