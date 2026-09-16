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Ajax complete signing of former Tottenham star Yves Bissouma on free transfer
Fresh start in Amsterdam for former Spurs man
Ajax have officially confirmed the acquisition of Bissouma, ending the midfielder's period of uncertainty following his departure from the Premier League. The Mali international, who saw his contract at Tottenham expire at the conclusion of last season, has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at the Johan Cruyff ArenA for the foreseeable future. The club announced that the contract takes immediate effect and runs until June 30, 2027, providing the experienced campaigner with a long-term platform to rediscover his best form in the Eredivisie.
During his final year at Tottenham, he managed just 11 appearances, struggling to convince the coaching staff of his reliability. His time in London was marred by multiple disciplinary issues, including a high-profile suspension two years ago after social media footage appeared to show him using nitrous oxide.
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Bissouma reveals winning mentality
Despite the controversies that trailed him at Spurs, Bissouma arrives in the Netherlands with a defiant attitude and a clear sense of purpose. The former Brighton man expressed his excitement about joining one of the continent's most historic institutions. "I feel really happy. It means a lot, because Ajax is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. And for me to be part of the trip of this great club is something nice," Bissouma stated.
When asked if the move caught him by surprise, the midfielder explained that he was already sold on the vision presented by the Ajax hierarchy. "Not really, because I've spoken to a lot of people here beforehand. They told me about the project and that was very interesting to me. That's why I'm here," he said. "They just told me the project, what they really want to do this year and for the years that are coming as well."
A winner's mentality
The signing is not just a gamble on talent but a calculated move by the Ajax recruitment team to add steel to their midfield. Bissouma left no doubt about his objectives for the next chapter of his career. "I’m a winner and then you want to win everything. That’s my desire and I’m ready to start," he stated.
Bissouma is also keen to assume a leadership role within a squad that often prides itself on developing young talent. "I'm just going to give them some advice, like how I see things and how I see football. Just to let them know I'm here for all of them, all of the youngest players. They can talk to me, we can have a very good conversation about anything," he added.
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Club praises crucial new addition
Technical Director Jordi Cruijff highlighted the strategic nature of the signing, revealing that the club had been tracking the player's situation for several months. Cruijff noted that discussions with the player began as early as August, and the club is pleased to have secured a player of his calibre without a transfer fee.
"Discussions with Yves began in August and we are delighted that he has now signed for Ajax. We have brought in an experienced player who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level. He is capable of playing in several positions, and we hope he will be available for selection as soon as possible."
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