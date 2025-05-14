VIDEO: Have Ajax bottled it?! Jordan Henderson & Co. concede 99th-MINUTE equaliser against Groningen to surrender once-healthy Eredivisie lead to rivals PSV with just one game to go
Jordan Henderson's Ajax conceded a 99th-minute equaliser against Groningen to surrender their Eredivisie lead to rivals PSV with just one game to go.
- Ajax held to a 2-2 draw by Groningen
- Now a point behind PSV in the Eredivisie
- Blew away nine-point lead before penultimate game