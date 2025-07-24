Germany v Spain - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-FinalGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Aitana Bonmati reveals secret behind sensational winner against Germany as Spain prepare to face England in Euro 2025 final

Aitana Bonmati has revealed that her stunning extra-time winner against Germany in the Euro 2025 semi-final was no fluke, crediting Spain's preparation and goalkeeping coach for spotting a weakness in German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's game. Her strike sent La Roja into their first-ever European Championship final, where they’ll face England in a World Cup final rematch.

  • Bonmati’s extra-time goal stuns Germany in semi-final
  • Spain reach first-ever Women’s Euro final
  • Winner was planned after goalkeeping coach’s advice
