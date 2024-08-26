Champions League drawGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

How AI Champions League draw will work with supercomputer set to decide expanded competition - explained

Champions LeagueReal MadridBarcelonaManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalParis Saint-Germain

UEFA are all set to use an AI-facilitated supercomputer to determine the draw for the 2024-25 Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • AI supercomputer to be used to conduct Champions League draw
  • Will be held in Monaco on August 29
  • Champions League to be conducted in new format
Article continues below