Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Agent Jude! Is Bellingham attempting to convince England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid while on holiday with Liverpool ace in Los Angeles?!

Jude BellinghamTrent Alexander-ArnoldTransfersReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaPremier League

Jude Bellingham may be entering agent mode, with the Real Madrid star spotted dining with Blancos-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold in Los Angeles.

  • England team-mates relaxing in America
  • Reds defender into final year of contract
  • Could hit free agency in summer of 2025