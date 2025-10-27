Ageless Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo rival Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele & wonderkid Lamine Yamal as 26-man shortlist of nominees for FIFPRO World XI is revealed

The FIFPRO World 11 is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers, with the UEFA Men’s Team of the Year being voted for by football fans. The 26 players who have been named as finalists for the 2025 FIFPRO World XI received the most votes from their peers, with nominees having needed to have played at least 30 professional matches between 15 July 2024 and 3 August 2025 inclusive.

One goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who have received the most votes will be selected for the World 11, which will be named on Monday, 3 November 2025. The final place in the XI will be handed to the remaining outfield player who received the next highest number of votes.