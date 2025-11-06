After winning Supporters' Shield, Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell named 2025 MLS Coach of the Year

Philadelphia entered the season with the third-lowest payroll in MLS at $13.4 million, but that didn’t stop the team from imposing its will early on. Under Carnell’s leadership, the Union thrived despite making no major offseason additions.

The Union, who missed last season's playoffs, had the biggest turnaround on points in MLS this season. They finished with a league-best 66 points, 29 more than last year.






