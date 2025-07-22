Viktor Gyokeres ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Explained: The add-ons Arsenal will pay to Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres after agent agrees commission reduction to finalise transfer

V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
Premier League
Sporting CP
Liga Portugal

Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres in a transfer valued at €63.5 million (£55m/$74m) upfront, with an additional €10m (£8.6m/$12m) in performance-based add-ons. The final breakthrough came after protracted discussions over the structure and attainability of the bonus payments, which had previously stalled the move despite a general agreement on the main fee.

  • Arsenal have agreed on a £64m fee with Sporting
  • It is inclusive of £8.6m add-ons
  • The payments will be spread out over a longer time
Article continues below
