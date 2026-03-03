'He needs to realise!' - Adama Traore banned from lifting weights at West Ham, reveals Nuno Espirito Santo

Traore has undergone specific physical tailoring by West Ham's medical and coaching staff since arriving at the club's Rush Green facility in January. The 30-year-old winger, who reunited with Nuno after a successful spell together at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has a physiological profile that defies standard Premier League training regimes. While most players spend hours under the squat rack to gain the necessary power, Traore's natural hypertrophy is so extreme that the club has decided to limit his resistance training.

Nuno clarified that the restriction is intended to improve efficiency and prevent injuries. The manager stated that while younger players, such as 18-year-old defender Airidas Golambeckis, are encouraged to "spend hours in the gym" to gain necessary bulk, Traore is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The eight-time Spain international now focuses solely on flexibility and "prevention work" to ensure that his significant muscle mass does not jeopardise his primary weapon: record-breaking acceleration and top-end speed.