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How much is Adam Wharton worth after Elliot Anderson & Enzo Fernandez transfers? Crystal Palace legend talks ‘ballpark’ figures while making bold prediction for 2027
Huge money spent on midfielders in 2026
There was plenty of lively debate regarding Wharton’s future across the two windows of 2026. Palace, as they chased down Conference League glory, were never going to part with a prized asset in January.
Tempting offers were, however, expected to be tabled over the summer. Questions may well have been asked, but no deal was done. Instead, the likes of Anderson, Fernandez, Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Morgan Rogers dominated a big-spending window.
Wharton, who has come a long way in a relatively short space of time, will not rock the boat at Selhurst Park. The general consensus is, however, that a long goodbye has already been set in motion.
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Will Wharton leave Crystal Palace in 2027?
Morrison admits as much, with the former Palace striker - who was speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - telling GOAL when asked about the Blackburn academy graduate’s future: “I'll be honest with you, next summer he will be gone, for sure.
“Palace can't keep Adam Wharton without a shadow of doubt. If you've seen all these midfielders that are moving, Adam Wharton is just as good as all these midfielders. He'll be gone in the summer. I think they'll have another year.
“There were a lot of clubs that were interested in him anyway in the summer. But they can't afford to lose Adam Wharton when they already lost [Maxence] Lacroix and other big players.
“He'll be gone next summer. He's a top player and I've got so much time and admiration for him. So I know for a fact he won't be there in the summer. Even in January, I think teams will come knocking. But I don't think Palace will do business there. But next summer, I think the chairman already knows he won't be at that football club.”
Is Wharton worth more than £100m?
Given the figures involved in other transfers, will Wharton become another that sees his price tag soar above and beyond £100m ($135m)? Morrison responded to that question by saying: “He's in that ballpark. And the chairman won't take no less than that, for sure. I know what he's like.
“You get big money from him because he's a special player. And he's young. He's at a good age. He's 22 years of age. So he's still got loads of football left in him and he hasn't even peaked yet.
“Listen, I know what the chairman's like. If you want to prise Adam Wharton away, you're going to have to pay some big money. But there is a lot of money with all these midfielders that are going for these ridiculous prices. So midfielders are more important now than anyone. It looks like that with the money that's being spent on them.”
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Where will Wharton end up when transfer is completed?
Manchester United have been linked with Wharton in the past, but added Santos and Youri Tielemans to their ranks during the last window. Liverpool have also been credited with interest and may decide to step up that chase once the current campaign comes to a close.
There have even been suggestions that the promising playmaker could spread his wings and head to a European heavyweight, with there no doubt that he possesses the ability to represent any team in world football.
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