Adam Wharton price set! Man Utd & Liverpool-linked star tipped for summer transfer as Conference League glory may not be enough for Crystal Palace

Success in that fixture would deliver another trophy for Palace and qualification for the 2026-27 Europa League. Would all of that be enough to keep Wharton in his current surroundings for another 12 months?

When that question was put to Morrison, the former Eagles striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Freebets.com - said: “That's a great question. I would love him to stay for another 12 months, and I think he should stay. But then his development, he might, because he's only 22, say, ‘oh, I need to be playing Champions League football to become an England regular’. And he wants to win stuff.

“I kind of get, if the right offer came in, then Palace might have to say, ‘well, 60, 70 million coming for Adam Wharton, we might have to take it after we paid 18 million to Blackburn for him’. What another great bit of business they've done at the football club. That might have to happen.

“I would love him to stay, but it looks more than likely, probably in the summer, that he probably will move on. But as I say, if the right offer doesn't come in, you've seen it over the years with the likes of [Marc] Guehi and [Eberechi] Eze, if the offer's not right, the chairman won't do business. He'll know the price he wants for Adam Wharton and if they don't make the right offer, then he could be at Palace. But I could probably see him moving in the summer.”