'He actually looks like a goalkeeper!' - Senne Lammens hailed as a 'massive upgrade' on Andre Onana after 'dominant' start to Man Utd career
Lammens helps transform United’s fortunes
Lammens, a relatively obscure arrival from Royal Antwerp for £18 million ($24m) on transfer deadline day, has shifted the mood around Old Trafford. Initially signed with modest expectations, he has quickly cemented himself as the most assured goalkeeper the club has fielded in years. His emergence comes after Onana endured a calamitous run of high-profile errors before being sent on loan to Trabzonspor. Altay Bayındır briefly stepped in, but the Turkey international also struggled under the intensity of Premier League scrutiny. With United drifting and in need of a spark, Lammens was thrown into the spotlight and has responded with composure far beyond his experience, helping Amorim's side re-emerge as contenders for Champions League qualification.
Paul Parker lavishes praise on Lammens
Former United defender Paul Parker delivered an uncompromising assessment of the club’s goalkeeping transformation, insisting Lammens represents a massive improvement.
In an interview with MyBettingSites.co.uk,Parker said: "Lammens have definitely made a big difference for Manchester United. He is a massive upgrade from Onana. He looks confident and Man United wouldn’t be where they are if they hadn’t brought him in. He is communicating a lot better than Onana, and the most important thing is that he actually looks like a goalkeeper. He can actually use his hands and make saves, which should be the most important thing for a goalkeeper, but Onana couldn’t do that."
Parker, once a key part of United’s early Premier League dominance, added that Lammens’ youth only heightens the excitement.
"He is still very young, so he has a lot of room to grow as well, but I have been really surprised with the way he has come in and dominated in goal," he said. "For me, he has been one of the best signings of the season, and combining that with his potential, I think Man United made the right decision by signing him and letting Onana go."
Sir Alex Ferguson adds his approval
Lammens’ impact has not gone unnoticed by the greatest manager in United’s history. Sir Alex Ferguson, speaking to Raceday RTV, highlighted the 23-year-old's maturity between the sticks.
He said: "There are signs, the manager has had some good signs. Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good. Of course, Mbeumo and Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success - the signs are getting better."
United supporters have embraced their new number one with gusto. During the 2-0 victory over Sunderland, which delivered the club’s first clean sheet of the season, the Stretford End chanted: “Are you Schmeichel in disguise?”
Lammens, smiling but modest, dismissed the comparison.
He told United's website: "It was really nice to hear it already in the first game [against Sunderland]. I think it is a sign that the fans are happy with me. It feels really good that I can give them that trust."
While fans are already dreaming, head coach Ruben Amorim has cautioned against premature hype.
He said in October: "The first impression in this club is really important; to maintain the level is even more important and is really difficult.
"He’s not [Peter] Schmeichel yet. He’s a young guy with talent. He showed a lot of composure, and the fans liked it. But again, that is in the past; we need to prove in the next game."
Bournemouth test awaits next
United climbed to sixth in the Premier League table after their 4-1 victory over Wolves. Amorim will look to build on the positive result and get another win when they host Bournemouth next on December 15.
