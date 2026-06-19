The case stems from a February 2023 incident where a young woman reported a sexual assault at the player's home in Boulogne-Billancourt. Following an extensive three-year judicial inquiry, the prosecution formally requested a trial before the final judicial referral was confirmed by the appeals court. Legal authorities in Hauts-de-Seine ultimately ruled that the investigation had yielded sufficient evidence against the 27-year-old to proceed directly to a full criminal trial.

Hakimi took to social media to give his take on the news, declaring: "The court looked me in the eye and said: 'If you weren't famous, there would never have been a case.' I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that remaining dignified, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made."