Achraf Hakimi, Pedro Neto, Thiago Silva and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup's top performers heading into tournament final

GOAL takes a look at the seven best players of the tournament, including big moments from Saudi Arabia and Brazil stars

The Club World Cup final is set: Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain take the pitch on Sunday, with a champion set to be crowned in FIFA's expanded 32-team competition.

As the tournament comes to a close, it's time to highlight some specific player performances. Al Hilal's breakout star Marcos Leonardo got the world's attention, as did another young attacker in Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia, On the other end, defender Thiago Silva, 19 years older than Garcia, spearheaded a historic run from Brazilian side Fluminense as they made it to the semifinals.

There was a common theme across the tournament, though: Europe was king. Chelsea's electric winger Pedro Neto and stalwart midfielder Moises Caicedo made their marks all tournament. The Parisian side also had attacking output from two unexpected players - Achraf Hakimi and Fabian Ruiz, both of whom were key in their run to Sunday's final.

Article continues below

GOAL ranks the top performers from this summer's Club World Cup.

