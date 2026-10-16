AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim hails history-maker Alphadjo Cissè after stunning Europa League hat-trick against RB Salzburg

Cisse secured his place in Italian football history during Milan's emphatic 4-0 win over Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League. At just 19 years and 358 days old, the midfielder became the youngest Italian player ever to net a hat-trick in a major European competition. This remarkable feat saw him surpass the long-standing record held by Giancarlo Danova, who was 20 years and 309 days old when he achieved the same for Milan against Olympiacos back in 1959.

Beyond the national record, Cisse also became the first Milan player to score three times in a single European fixture since the legendary Filippo Inzaghi. The former Italy striker famously hit a hat-trick against Deportivo La Coruna in the Champions League in September 2002.