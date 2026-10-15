AC Milan player ratings vs RB Salzburg: Alphadjo Cisse produces clinical hat-trick as Ruben Amorim's tactical shifts pay off

AC Milan delivered a statement performance in the Europa League, dismantling Salzburg 4-0 with a display of high-octane transitional play and clinical finishing. Ruben Amorim’s tactical decision to utilise a fluid 3-4-2-1 structure reaped immediate rewards, as the Rossoneri overwhelmed their hosts in the first half.

The primary protagonist was Cisse, who exploited gaps in the Salzburg backline to secure a first-half brace before completing his hat-trick shortly after the interval, effectively ending the contest as a competitive spectacle.

While the scoreline suggests total comfort, the match was not without its complications. They had to navigate the final stages with ten men following Terracciano’s late dismissal. Nevertheless, the introduction of Goncalo Ramos off the bench added further gloss to the result, as he capitalised on an Ardon Jashari assist to make it four. This victory rights the ship for Milan in their European campaign, demonstrating the depth and tactical flexibility of Amorim’s squad.

GOAL rates AC Milan's players from Red Bull Arena...