AC Milan aim to match financial power of Premier League clubs as American owner Gerry Cardinale reveals ambition with Serie A giants

Milan's American owner Cardinale has laid bare his grand ambition to elevate the Rossoneri to the financial level of Premier League clubs. In a candid interview on The Varsity podcast, the American investor described managing Milan as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done” but confirmed that the project is beginning to yield results.

Since acquiring the club in 2022 through RedBird Capital & Partners, Cardinale has pushed for a model of reinvestment and sustainability rather than profit-making. “It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “In three years of owning Milan, we’ve been positive in terms of cash flow for the first time in 17 years. And I don’t keep that money for myself, I reinvest it in the team.”

The owner also pointed to Milan’s strong summer transfer window as proof of his commitment. “We spent more than any other Serie A team in the last summer transfer window. We are building a new stadium, not to pocket money, but to transform Milan’s financial profile and bring it up to the level of Premier League teams.”

Cardinale’s message was clear that Milan are not content with being Italy’s biggest traditional powerhouse; they want to be a global economic force capable of competing with the cash-rich English league.