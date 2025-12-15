Getty Images Sport
AC Milan consider January move for West Ham flop Niclas Fullkrug amid Bundesliga return offer
Milan turn to ex-Dortmund star to address striker concern
Milan's search for a traditional 'number nine' has led them to the door of West Ham, with the Rossoneri seriously considering a loan move for Fullkrug when the transfer window reopens, Sky Sport reports. The Serie A giants, currently navigating a tactical transition under Massimiliano Allegri, have identified the German striker as a potential solution to their offensive inconsistencies, despite his nightmare spell in the Premier League.
According to reports in Italy, Milan sporting director Igli Tare is the driving force behind the potential deal. Tare, who took over the reins at the San Siro in May 2025, is eager to gift Allegri a striker who fits the manager’s preferred profile - a physical presence capable of holding up the ball, dominating in the air, and allowing the likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic to flourish around him. The idea has reportedly gained traction in recent days as Milan look to bolster a squad that has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks a reliable alternative to lead the line.
West Ham nightmare
Fullkrug’s time in London has been underwhelming since his £27 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024. Brought in to add firepower to the Hammers' attack, the 32-year-old has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League, finding himself marginalised and frequently criticised for a lack of output. With zero goals to his name in the current campaign and his confidence visibly drained, both the club and the player appear ready to cut their losses.
For Milan, however, Fullkrug’s specific skillset remains attractive. Allegri has been forced to improvise in attack recently due to an injury to Santiago Gimenez, who has been sidelined with an ankle problem for the last six games. While Christopher Nkunku and Pulisic have filled in admirably, neither offers the physical reference point that Allegri’s systems traditionally rely upon. The Italian manager has been vocal about the need for a striker who can battle with Serie A defenders and provide a different dimension against deep-lying defences.
Competition from Germany
However, Milan will not have a clear run at the striker. Reports suggest that a return to Germany is also a strong possibility, with clubs in the Bundesliga monitoring Fullkrug’s situation closely. Wolfsburg have been heavily linked with offering him an escape route, and administrative delays are the only hurdle reportedly stalling a potential reunion with German football.
The lure of returning to a league where he was once the top scorer could prove decisive for Fullkrug as he looks to salvage his season and ensure his place in the national team setup.
A loan solution?
Given Milan’s reluctance to commit a significant transfer fee for a 32-year-old in January, the operation is likely to be structured as a loan deal. This would suit West Ham, who are desperate to clear wages and free up space in their squad, while allowing Milan to assess Fullkrug’s impact before making any long-term commitment.
Tare is understood to be working on the financial details to make the move viable. If successful, the arrival of Fullkrug could be the catalyst Allegri needs to turn Milan’s Scudetto push into a reality, providing the "Plan B" that has been sorely missing from their armoury this season. For Fullkrug, a switch to the San Siro offers a prestigious lifeline and a chance to prove that his class remains permanent, even if his form in England has been temporary.
