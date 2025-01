AC Milan's Emerson Royal wants glory in the EA Sports FC Italian Supercup final versus Inter Milan on Monday and hopes fans in Riyadh can spur them.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milan beat Juve 2-1 in the semifinal to reach the Supercoppa Italiana final.

They will take on arch-rivals Inter in the summit clash in Riyadh.

Emerson aiming to win his first-ever Supercoppa Italiana title. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱