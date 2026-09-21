AFP
'Absolutely nothing' - Claude Makelele slams Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho for having no clear game plan
Makelele slams Real Madrid
After losing 2-1 in the Madrid derby on Saturday, Real Madrid have dropped to fourth place on 15 points, just one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, league leaders Barcelona sit top with a perfect 21 points heading into the international break.
The defeat has sparked frustration among fans and former players, especially considering the high expectations surrounding Mourinho returning to the dugout and a busy summer transfer window.
Speaking to ESPN, Makelele did not hold back. He expressed deep disappointment with how Mourinho has set up the team, suggesting there is a complete lack of tactical direction and cohesion.
- AFP
Tactical confusion under Mourinho
The main issue highlighted by Makelele is the lack of a defined offensive structure, which has led to overlapping positions for key forwards like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. This lack of synergy was glaringly obvious against Atletico Madrid, prompting fierce criticism from the former midfielder.
Makelele stated: "There is no understanding. Neither between the players nor with the coach. Mourinho must talk to them. The team is weak, there is no game plan and no clear ideas. There is nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing... Absolutely nothing. We must demand more from them." Makelele made it clear that the focus should remain strictly on these glaring tactical deficiencies.
Ignoring refereeing controversies
Following the derby, there was significant controversy surrounding the match officials, with Real Madrid TV expressing outrage over a potential red card incident involving Cristian Romero. However, Makelele dismissed these complaints as a distraction from the real problems facing Mourinho and his squad.
Makelele argued: "The problem is not the referee, there is an obvious deficiency in the team." The pundit believes that pointing fingers at the officials only masks the severe issues regarding how Mbappe is being utilised and the overall lack of chemistry within the starting line-up. The club have a lot of issues to solve quickly.
- AFP
What's next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid face a daunting fixture list after the international break, leaving Mourinho with little time to fix these tactical issues. The club are set to face Villarreal and Sevilla in La Liga, alongside Champions League clashes against Roma and Leipzig in quick succession. This challenging run culminates in a crucial match against Barcelona on October 25, which could dictate their season.
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