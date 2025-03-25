'Absolutely not going to compromise' - Trinity Rodman returns, Emma Hayes promises 'hard camp' and five key takeaways from the USWNT's April roster reveal

In the first camp since the U.S. fell to Japan in SheBelieves Cup, Hayes is 'looking forward to how the team react after a loss'

Emma Hayes didn't mince her words when it came to her approach for the upcoming USWNT April camp and the team's pair of friendlies against Brazil.

"I'm going to be really tough on them," the U.S. coach promised.

And that would make sense. This is a perfectionist manager who, after going unbeaten in her first 17 matches in charge of the USWNT - including a gold medal at the Paris Olympics - watched that streak come to end in February in a 2-1 loss to Japan in the final of the SheBelieves Cup.

The U.S. are back with a stronger squad - the 24-player roster was announced Tuesday - and the two friendlies against Brazil will certainly test their mettle. While the team won't be fully in "Triple Espresso" mode - neither Sophia Wilson or Mallory Swanson are in this lineup - the return of star winger Trinity Rodman to the fold, alongside an energized manager, would seem to have given this group a valuable boost.

GOAL takes a look at the five big takeaways from Hayes' squad selection for the April camp.