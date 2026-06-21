'I absolutely love him' - Lamine Yamal given 'crazy' praise by Wayne Rooney after helping Spain thrash Saudi Arabia at 2026 World Cup

After starting on the bench and playing just 19 minutes in a goalless draw against Cape Verde due to fitness concerns, Yamal was unleashed from the start on Sunday. The 18-year-old winger needed just 10 minutes to open the scoring in a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Saudi Arabia, marking his first ever World Cup goal and taking his international tally to seven goals in 27 appearances.

He was substituted at half-time with Spain already holding a 3-0 lead, which the player confirmed was a pre-agreed plan to manage his workload. Speaking as a pundit, Rooney could not hide his profound admiration for the talented forward, highlighting his incredible influence.